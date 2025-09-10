Did Monali Thakur Confirm Divorce From Maik Richter With A Cryptic "Reason" Post?

Monali Thakur, known for hits like Sawaar Loon and Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, has added fuel to rumours of her divorce from Swiss restaurateur Maik Richter after sharing an intriguing Instagram story. Rumours about her divorce have been circulating online for some time; however, the singer has neither denied nor confirmed them.

What's Happening

On 8 September, Monali shared a distressing snippet from her song Ek Baar Phir, which sparked speculation about her divorce. The clip depicts her in a troubling situation, portraying emotional and physical abuse, including moments of strangulation. Monali simply captioned the post "The Reason". Although she has not clarified the connection between her post and the divorce rumours, the internet seems to interpret it as her response to the speculation.

The Origin of Divorce Rumours

Rumours of trouble in Monali's marriage surfaced when the singer unfollowed Maik on Instagram. So far, neither of them has publicly commented on these rumours. According to Hindustan Times, a source close to Monali and Maik revealed, "A lot has changed in these years between them; no one talks about them as a couple any more. Long-distance marriages usually do face such endings."Confirming Monali's unfollowing of Maik, the source added, "Yes, social media cut-off surely is a red flag. Maybe she's waiting for the right time to come forward and speak on it, and it's also right that way."

The Mystery Around Monali's Marriage

Monali Thakur and Maik Richter kept their marriage away from the spotlight for a considerable time. It was only in 2020 that Monali revealed the news in an interview with ETimes.

She shared that she had never made the marriage official on social media. However, fans assumed she was married after seeing Instagram pictures where she sported an engagement ring.

Reports suggest that she married Maik Richter in 2017 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. For three long years, she managed to keep it hidden from the public eye.