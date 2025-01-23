Monali Thakur Dismisses Reports Of Having Breathing Issues During Live Show: "Didn't Get Enough Time To Recover From Viral Flu"

Hours after reports stating Monali Thakur being admitted at a West Bengal hospital due to breathing issues broke out, the singer shared a long note on Instagram stories on Thursday afternoon. In the note, Monali Thakur denied the reports of having breathing issues and getting admitted to a hospital after that.

Thanking fans and followers for their concern, Monali began the note with these words, "Dear media and everyone concerned for my health, I hope you're doing well. I'm writing this to request that no unverified news about my health be shared.

"I truly appreciate all the love and concern, but I want to make it clear that I am not dealing with any breathing issues and I was not admitted to any hospital. That's false information," wrote Monali Thakur.

Sharing an update on her health, the singer wrote, "I was feeling unwell recently due to not getting enough time to recover from a viral infection/flu causing it to relapse and cause a slightly severe sinus and migrane discomfort and pain in flights. That's all there is to it."

"I'm now back in Mumbai, getting treatment, resting, and recovering. I'll be absolutely fine in no time!

"Let's not make this bigger than it is, specially when there are much more important things to focus on.

"Thank you so much for your love and support," the singer signed off.

Monali Thakur was performing at the Dinhata Festival in Cooch Behar on Tuesday evening (January 21).

In a video from the live performance, which went viral on Facebook, the singer can be seen leaving stage midway. She apologised to the audience as she felt sick and couldn't continue her performance.

In the viral video, Monali Thakur can be heard saying, "I sincerely apologise to you. I am very sick today. The show was on the verge of getting cancelled."

News 18 reported, Monali was first rushed to Dinhata Sub-District Hospital. Then, the singer was transported to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Monali Thakur is known for hit Hindi songs like Sawar Loon, Zara Zara Touch Me, Chham Chham and more. She has also acted in the Nagesh Kukunoor-directed film Lakshmi, in the titular role.