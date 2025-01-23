Monali Thakur Rushed To Hospital As She Struggles To Breathe During Live Show

Singer Monali Thakur was admitted to a hospital in Dinhata, in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, after she struggled to breathe during a live performance recently.

Monali Thakur was performing at the Dinhata Festival in Cooch Behar on January 21 evening.

In a video from the live performance, which went viral on Facebook, the singer can be seen stopping her performance midway. She apologised to the audience as she felt sick and couldn't continue with her performance.

In the video, Monali Thakur can be heard saying, "I sincerely apologise to you. I am very sick today. The show was on the verge of getting cancelled."

Take a look:

Monali was first rushed to the Dinhata Sub-District Hospital, reported News 18. Then, the singer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The singer was admitted to a private hospital in Cooch Behar. She is currently undergoing the treatment there, as per the report.

Earlier this month, Monali Thakur hit headlines after she walked off the stage midway during a performance in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Later, Monali, addressing the harassment accusations by the event management team against her and her crew, clarified how the management mistreated the vendors and exploited them.

"It is absolutely unacceptable to treat vendors poorly, cheat them of their hard-earned money, or con them in any way.

"Disrespecting and harassing those working behind the scenes- whether they are backstage crew, artist managers, or artist coordinators-is not the way forward," she wrote in her Instagram post.

She also attached an apology letter from the organisers along with her note.

Monali Thakur is known for hit Hindi songs like Sawar Loon, Zara Zara Touch Me, Chham Chham and more. She has also acted in the Nagesh Kukunoor-directed film Lakshmi, in the titular role.