Monali Thakur Walks Out Of Varanasi Show In 45 Minutes: "Can't Explain What They Have Done"

Monali Thakur was in Varanasi to perform live on December 22. But just 45 minutes into the show, the singer clarified to the audience at the venue how mismanaged the show was, and walked out.

Dalimss News shared a video on Instagram of the incident, where Monali is also seen apologising to the audience, while slamming the event organisers and blaming them for "stealing money."

In the widely circulated video, Monali says, "I am disheartened that my team and I were so excited to perform here. Let's not talk about the infrastructure and its condition, as that is the management's responsibility. I can't explain what they have done to the stage just so they can steal money."

"Time and again, I've said that I could injure my ankle here. My dancers have been telling me to calm down, but everything was a mess. We were trying because I am answerable to you all, and you come for me, right? So, you will hold me accountable for all of this," she added.

But when it came to calling out the organisers for their poor management, the Moh Moh Ke Dhaage singer did not mince her words.

"I hope I grow so big that I can take all the responsibility myself and never have to rely on any Tom, Dick, and Harry who are such a useless, unethical, and irresponsible, to begin with," she remarked.

But she ended her speech with an apology and a promise to come back soon for a better performance.

"I sincerely apologise that we have to shut down this show, but I am going to come back for sure. And I hope I can give you a much better event than this. So, forgive us," she concluded.

Check out the video here:

In the comments section, several fans and internet users showed their support for her decision. One user wrote, "People blaming her just remember the organizers at Kolkata when KK was performing and he suffered a heart attack due to no proper ventilation and heat," while another commented, "She is right. Point is it's live performance and we know how it might lead to injuries and damage to people."

Another fan wrote, "I genuinely praise her to not to let her standard down ! Otherwise they will start taking her for granted ...i love her attitude and genuineness."

Not long ago, even singer Diljit Dosanjh made a bold announcement during one of his live shows. Blaming the poor infrastructure, he said that until it's fixed, he won't be performing in India anymore.

He said, "Here we don't have infrastructure for live shows. This is a source of big revenue, many people get work and are able to work here...I'll try next time that the stage is at the centre so that you can be around it. Till this happens, I won't do shows in India, that's for sure."

Monali Thakur is famous for her superhit Bollywood tracks like Sawar Loon, Zara Zara Touch Me, Chham Chham, Laila Majnu and more.

