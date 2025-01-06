Monali Thakur Shares Official Statement On Varanasi Concert Row, Attaches Confession Letter From Organisers

Monali Thakur issued an official statement on Monday after walking off the stage mid-concert during her performance in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

On December 22, just 45 minutes into the show, the singer clarified to the audience at the venue how mismanaged the show was, and exited the stage.

On Monday, Monali, addressing the harassment accusations by the event management team against her and her crew, clarified how the management mistreated the vendors and exploited them.

"It is absolutely unacceptable to treat vendors poorly, cheat them of their hard-earned money, or con them in any way. Disrespecting and harassing those working behind the scenes- whether they are backstage crew, artist managers, or artist coordinators-is not the way forward," she said in her Instagram post.

But the highlight of the post was the confession and apology letter from the organisers that she had attached.

Read the post here:

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Team Monali Thakur for their kindness, humbleness, support, and encouragement from the very beginning," the post read from Aman, co-founder of Backroom Entertainments.

In his letter, the co-founder also admitted the inconvenience caused to the singer and her team, and apologised for it.

"It is important to note that the incident was not a reflection of the efforts of either team, but rather the actions of a couple of individuals by our side," he wrote.

Earlier, Dalimss News had shared a video on Instagram of the incident, where Monali is also seen apologising to the audience, while slamming the event organisers and blaming them for "stealing money."

In the widely circulated video, Monali said, "I am disheartened that my team and I were so excited to perform here. Let's not talk about the infrastructure and its condition, as that is the management's responsibility. I can't explain what they have done to the stage just so they can steal money."

Monali Thakur is famous for her superhit Bollywood tracks like Sawar Loon, Zara Zara Touch Me, Chham Chham and more.

