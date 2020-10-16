Singer Kumar Sanu Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kumar Sanu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kumarsanuofficial)

Veteran singer Kumar Sanu, 62, has tested positive for COVID-19, his team announced in a post on the singer's official Facebook handle on Friday. The post on his page read, "Unfortunately, Sanu da has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you." Kumar Sanu's fans wished him speedy recovery in the comments section. "God bless him...my favourite singer...recovery soon I wish for him," wrote one user while another commented: "Speedy recovery to the greatest playback singer! God bless." Kumar Sanu was one of the top playback singers in the Nineties. He is known for singing popular tracks like Dheere Dheere (from 1990 film Aashiqui), Meri Mehbooba (from Pardes, 1997), Kitna Haseen Chehra (from 1994 film Dilwale) and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha (from 1942: A Love Story).

It has been reported that Kumar Sanu was supposed to travel to Los Angeles earlier this week to visit his family.

Read the aforementioned Facebook post here:

Kumar Sanu recently featured in headlines after his son Jaan participated in the new season of Bigg Boss. Jaan Kumar Sanu is currently seen on Bigg Boss 14. The veteran singer, after Jaan entered the Bigg Boss house, also shared a video urging his fans to support his son. "I am very happy that my son Jaan is going to the Bigg Boss house. He has all my good wishes, blessings and luck with him. I request all of you to keep him in your blessings so that he achieves success and wins the game show. I want you all to send him good wishes too. Please support him," he can be heard saying in the clip.

Kumar Sanu, in his career spanning almost three decades, has frequently collaborated with music composers like Nadeem-Shravan, Jatin-Latit and Anu Malik among others. He has recorded songs in over 30 languages including Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, and Malayalam. Kumar Sanu is a recipient of the Padma Shri.