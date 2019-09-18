Film Body Asks Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan And Kumar Sanu To Cancel US Show Allegedly Organised By Pakistani Man

Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan during a performance. (Image courtesy: kumarsanuofficial)

Highlights The film body alleged that the show has been organised by a Pak national Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu are set to perform in Dubai "FWICE holds the dignity of our country of paramount importance"

After the Diljit Dosanjh controversy, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has requested singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan to cancel their upcoming 'Throwback 90's' concert, scheduled to take place in the US in November, over the alleged organiser, a Pakistani man, reports news agency ANI. The FWICE stated in its letter that they've asked Indian artistes to refrain from associating with Pakistani organisers many times. The film body requested the singers to 'not throw open any ground for disharmony and displeasures.' "FWICE holds the dignity of our country of paramount importance and it has time and again informed the members of the film fraternity to abstain from associating with a Pakistani National in any platform of cultural or professional activities in Pakistan or in any part of the world," the letter stated.

"Needless to add here that you all are acclaimed singers of India and have garnered enormous people from this country. Guess you would reciprocate the same sentiments with your countrymen and not throw open any ground for disharmony and displeasures arising out of any adverse eventuality in the future," the letter added.

Before performing in the US, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan are scheduled to perform in Dubai in October.

Last week, the FWICE requested the Ministry of External Affairs to cancel Diljit Dosanjh's visa before he could perform in Houston allegedly at the behest of a Pakistani national. The Do You Know singer issued a statement saying that he has postponed the concert and added that his contract for the concert tour is with an agency called Shri Balaji Entertainment. Diljit Dosanjh added, "I love my country and will always stand for the greater interest of the nation. India always," Diljit Dosanjh said.

Last month, singer Mika Singh was criticised for performing at an event organised by former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's close relative. The FWICE and the All India Cine Workers Association banned the singer. The ban was revoked after Mika issued a public apology.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.