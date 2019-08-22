Film Body Lifts 'Ban' On Mika After He Apologises For Pak Performance

As per reports, Mika performed in Karachi on August 8 (File Photo)

Days after he was banned by a film workers' body for performing in Pakistan, playback singer Mika Singh on Wednesday issued an apology.

Following his statement, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) revoked its "ban''.

The FWICE had "banned'' the singer as he performed at a wedding in Karachi. Its members will not take part in his concerts and programs, it had said.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Mika claimed his performance in the neighbouring country came at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan were high following the scrapping of Article 370 provisions, was merely a coincidence.

"It is a coincidence that I went there and Article 370 happened. If I made a mistake, then I apologise to the federation and the entire nation," Mika told reporters.

The FWICE said in a release that it had lifted the ban on the singer.

As per reports, Mika performed in Karachi on August 8.

He later faced flak on social media for performing in Pakistan.

