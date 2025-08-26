Mika Singh Trolled After He Mistakes Priyadarshan's Retirement Post As Death News

Mika Singh was severely trolled recently when he mistook a social media post about filmmaker Priyadarshan for his death news. Mika Singh commented "Om shanti", a term used to offer condolences for a departed soul. Social media was abuzz with reactions to a comment gone wrong.

What's Happening

A post was made by a news channel recently, which stated that Priyadarshan, who is reuniting with the trio - Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty for Hera Pheri 3, is retiring soon.

The news post read that Hera Pheri 3 will be Priyadarshan's last project.

Mika Singh mistook the post and commented "Om Shanti", thinking that the filmmaker had died.

How The Internet Reacted

The Internet severely trolled Mika for making such a silly mistake.

The comments section was flooded with, "Paaji peg toh nai maar liya na, tussi chasma utaro. (Paaji, did you have a peg? Please take off your glasses)".

Someone else commented, "Paaji abhi shaam hua hai... aaj itna jaldi paaji (Paaji, it's only evening... why so early today, paaji?)."

Another Internet user commented, "Oh zinda hain sir! (Sir, he's still alive!)."

A fourth fan advised, "Mika paaji, you still have time. Remove it."

Priyadarshan On His 100th Film

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan recently hinted at the final chapter of his celebrated career. The director, who is currently in Kochi shooting his big-budget Hindi film Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, revealed that he plans to retire from the industry after completing his 100th film. He also confirmed that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will make a special cameo appearance in Haiwaan.

In A Nutshell

Recently, Mika Singh mistakenly commented "Om Shanti" on a social media post announcing Haiwaan director Priyadarshan's retirement. The Internet schooled Mika Singh about his comment and said that Priyadarshan "was very much alive."