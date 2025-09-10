<i>Lokah Chapter 1</i> Success: Kalyani Priyadarshan Becomes First Malayalam Actress To Deliver A Rs 200 Crore Hit

Kalyani Priyadarshan scripted history with her latest film, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. She has become the first Malayalam actress to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

Directed by Dominic Arun, the film has garnered significant attention for its compelling storyline and powerful performances. It has collected Rs 202 crore worldwide in just 13 days.

Reacting to the milestone, Kalyani shared a box office poster along with other pictures on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “Yesterday, our film reached a number that was only possible because of you, the audience. I'm beyond speechless, and truly beyond grateful for the love being showered on this film. In our industry, content has always been king, the biggest star of all - and once again, you've proved that to us. Thank you for giving us the chance to show that stories with vision will always find their place with you.”

Crediting director Dominic Arun for the success, she added, “And @dominic_arun (our Dom)… thank you for giving us a vision we could believe in with our whole hearts. You're the reason we were all so excited to give everything we had - and it's safe to say none of this would have been possible without you. To the most amazing cast and crew… this win feels special for me only because I have you guys to share it with.”

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra features Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra. The cast also includes Naslen and Sandy in key roles, while Mammootty, Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan make cameo appearances in the film.

With no major Malayalam releases in the near future, the film is expected to maintain its strong box office momentum.