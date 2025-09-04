The Stories Behind Priyadarshan's Daughter Kalyani's Superhero Stardom In <i>Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra</i>

Malayalam cinema has delivered many path-breaking stories, but Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is in a league of its own. The film has taken the industry by storm, blending powerful storytelling with stunning visual scale and, most importantly, introducing Malayalam cinema's first female superhero. At the heart of this phenomenon is the name everyone is talking about, Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Even Bollywood is taking a note. Akshay Kumar wrote on X that he had "heard talent runs in the family" but now has "seen it" with Kalyani, praising her "brilliant acting chops" and sending best wishes to the team for the film's Hindi version release. Clearly, the spotlight is firmly on the young actor who is fast becoming a name to reckon with.

If you haven't heard about her yet, it's time we introduce you to the woman behind the cape.

Who is Kalyani Priyadarshan?

Born into one of the most celebrated film families in South India, Kalyani Priyadarshan is the daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan and former actress Lissy Lakshmi. While her surname carries cinematic legacy, her journey into films was far from a given.

Before entering the world of acting, Kalyani carved a very different path for herself. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in architecture from Parsons School of Design, New York, one of the most prestigious design schools in the world. During her time in the US, she also dabbled in theatre, which nurtured her artistic instincts and laid the foundation for her eventual switch to acting.

Interestingly, her parents were determined to keep her away from the industry. In an interview, Kalyani revealed that they didn't want her to join films because they had seen the demanding nature of the business up close. The glitz, she said, is only what people see on the outside-the reality involves relentless work and sacrifice. This was a sentiment she even discussed with actor Dulquer Salmaan, whose family had similar reservations.

Compassion was another value deeply ingrained in her childhood. Kalyani shared that she and her brother Siddharth once spent a week in a Vietnamese orphanage - an experience planned by their parents to teach them humility and empathy.

Kalyani, The Actor

When Kalyani finally decided to take the plunge into cinema, she did it on her own terms. She made her acting debut in 2017 in the Telugu film Hello, a performance that earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. What followed was an impressive rise across industries, Tamil hits like Hero and Maanaadu, Malayalam successes such as Varane Avashyamund, Hridayam, Thallumaala, and family entertainer Bro Daddy. She also featured in Chitralahari, showcasing her versatility.

Now, she's breaking barriers with Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, stepping into the spotlight as Malayalam cinema's first female superhero. From being an architect to becoming an action icon, Kalyani Priyadarshan has truly designed her own destiny.