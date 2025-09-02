<i>Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra</i> Creates History As Malayalam Cinema's First Female Superhero Film

Malayalam cinema has witnessed a groundbreaking moment with the release of Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, a film that has redefined the superhero genre for Indian audiences. Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film was released on August 28, 2025, across India, Germany, the UK, and France.

Apart from Malayalam, it has been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, expanding its reach to a wider audience.

Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, Lokah has made headlines for introducing the first female superhero in Malayalam cinema, featuring high-octane action sequences blended with cultural depth. The story draws inspiration from traditional folklore, incorporating elements like vampires and exorcists, while placing them in a modern setting.

Senior film analyst Sreedhar Pillai lauded the film, saying, "The film is technically well made. It's a superhero film about the superwoman and it's so beautifully woven. The story has got its roots in Malayalam folklore which has vampires and exorcists, and that's why it works beautifully. They have been able to create the superhero universe so well... Technically it is a brilliant film."

He also emphasized why Lokah is special for the industry, "The highlight of the film is that it is not just a superhero film, it is a female superhero film. And woman is a central character, and the stars are not big actors. They are not superstars either so this kind of film doing the kind of business compared to a superstar film is unbelievable. I strongly believe Malayalam films believe in content while Bollywood... they are revolving around stars, paying them astronomical amounts without going for a proper story. Audience is craving for change, let me tell you that."

Made on a budget of Rs 35 crore, the film has already become a blockbuster.

According to Sacnilk, Lokah earned Rs 2.7 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 4 crore on Friday, and witnessed a big jump over the weekend with Rs 7.6 crore on Saturday and Rs 10.1 crore on Sunday.

On Monday, the film collected Rs 6.65 crore, bringing its five-day domestic total to Rs 31.05 crore net. Globally, Lokah raked in Rs 65 crore in its first weekend and is expected to cross Rs 100 crore soon.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan, the film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in lead roles. Critics and audiences alike have hailed it as a game-changer, proving that strong content and storytelling can triumph over star power.

