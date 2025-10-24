<i>Lokah Chapter 1</i> On OTT: When And Where To Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, is set for its digital premiere.

What's Happening

The film, which released in theatres on August 28, will begin streaming on JioHotstar from October 31.

Announcing the OTT release, Jio Hotstar's official Instagram handle shared a poster on Friday, writing, "The world of Lokah unfolds exclusively on JioHotstar, streaming from October 31st."

Background

The film features Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, Malayalam cinema's first female superhero - a mythology-inspired character navigating a world that blends folklore with fantasy.

The cast also includes Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha.

Upon its theatrical release, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra opened to highly positive reviews and went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, collecting over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

The story follows Chandra, also known as Neeli - a yakshi or vampire - who crosses paths with an arrogant, misogynistic police officer named Nachiyappa, played by Sandy.

Following the film's success, the makers have announced Lokah Chapter 2, which will star Tovino Thomas as Michael, a chathan or goblin. Dulquer Salmaan, who appears as Charlie - an odiyan or ninja - may also return for the sequel.