<i>Lokah: Chapter 1</i> Beats Alia Bhatt's <i>Raazi</i> To Become Fourth Highest-Grossing Female-Led Indian Cinema

Lokah: Chapter 1, backed by Dulquer Salmaan and headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan, is making waves at the box office. The film has already scripted a string of records. It emerged as the first female-led Malayalam hit to cross the Rs 100-crore mark. The film has added a new feather to its cap — becoming the fourth highest-grossing female-led Indian film.

Lokah: Chapter 1 beat Alia Bhatt's Raazi to cement its position as the fourth highest-grossing female-led Indian film. Released in 2018, Raazi was backed by Karan Johar. It was based on the book Calling Sehmat by Harinder Singh Sikka. The film minted Rs 123.74 crore at the box office during its lifetime run. Apart from Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, and Rajit Kapur played pivotal roles. The film established Alia Bhatt as a bankable star as she carried the film on her own.

Lokah Box Office

As per Sacnilk, after 21 days, Lokah: Chapter 1 minted Rs 126.90 crore, with Rs 50 crore from the Malayalam market. Though Lokah hasn't made a significant mark in the Hindi belt, the film continues to create buzz with its content and treatment.

About Lokah: Chapter 1

Lokah is part of a five-part series that actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan has put together to form the first 'Universe' of Malayalam cinema.

The second instalment of the series will feature Tovino Thomas, who played a cameo role in the first part. The film made Kalyani Priyadarshan, the daughter of director Priyadarshan, a breakout star.

