Amid Engagement Rumours, Huma Qureshi And Rachit Singh Turn Heads At Diwali Bash

Engagement rumours surrounding Huma Qureshi and her long-time rumoured boyfriend and acting coach, Rachit Singh, have been circulating for a while now. The pair were previously spotted at the screening of Thamma, led by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Most recently, they were seen together at a Diwali bash hosted by production house Emmay Entertainment. Smiling for the cameras before heading inside, they only fuelled the ongoing speculation.

Watch here:

About Huma Qureshi And Rachit Singh

Rumours about Huma and Rachit dating reportedly began when singer Akasa Singh shared a photo with the duo, writing, "Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night."

That one post was enough to get people talking.

Their subsequent public appearance at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, both dressed in pink, made Huma and Rachit stand out instantly. Soon, social media was buzzing with speculation about their relationship. The chatter only grew louder when they appeared together once more at Rachit's intimate birthday celebrations.

Huma Qureshi's Projects

On the work front, Huma Qureshi's latest film, Bayaan, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025. Not only did it mark her TIFF debut, but she also came on board as an executive producer. She was also seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Coming up, she has Delhi Crime Season 3 and Maharani Season 4 in the pipeline.

In A Nutshell

Huma Qureshi and her long-time rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh were seen at a Diwali bash last evening amid ongoing engagement rumours. The pair were also spotted at Thamma's screening earlier.

ALSO READ | Delhi Crime Season 3: Shefali Shah And Huma Qureshi's Gripping Face Off In Human Trafficking Case