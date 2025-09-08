Why Dulquer Salmaan-Backed <i>Lokah</i> Is Struggling In Hindi Despite Being A Runaway Hit In Malyalam

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, touted as Malayalam cinema's first female superhero film, is having a dream run across the South Indian markets but has struggled to find its footing in Hindi. Directed by Vinayan and headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film has emerged as a cultural phenomenon, blending fantasy, mythology, and high-octane action.

The film first released exclusively in Malayalam, receiving an overwhelming response on its opening day. Riding on a positive word of mouth, it expanded to the Telugu on the second day and the Tamil on the third. The response was so strong that the makers added a Hindi release, which opened on September 4, one week after the original premiere.

As of now, the film's total gross stands at approximately Rs 82.6 crore, with the Telugu version contributing Rs 10.75 crore and Tamil around Rs 7.40 crore. The Malayalam release has been the strongest driver of box office numbers, while the Hindi version has lagged behind.

Trade analyst Girish Wankhede tells us about how the film did in Hindi and what made it fall behind.

"Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra followed a staggered release that clearly shaped its box-office profile. The film opened first in Malayalam with strong marketing and regional visibility, which drove the bulk of its business; the total gross stands at about Rs. 82.6 crore, with the Telugu version contributing Rs. 10.75 crore and the Tamil version Rs. 7.40 crore.

"The Hindi release came a week later with little promotion, collecting just Rs. 1.25 crore in its first four days (Thurs Rs0.15 Cr, Fri Rs0.20 Cr, Sat Rs0.40 Cr - a 100% jump, Sun Rs0.50 Cr), a pattern that suggests positive word-of-mouth but limited initial reach. In short, the delayed pan-India rollout and weak Hindi marketing constrained early returns; with better visibility and sustained promotion the Hindi numbers could yet show steady growth."

Hindi Box Office Breakdown

Thursday, Sept 4: Rs 0.15 Cr

Friday, Sept 5: Rs 0.20 Cr

Saturday, Sept 6: Rs 0.40 Cr

Sunday, Sept 7: Rs 0.50 Cr

Total (3 days): Rs 1.25 crore

Despite its Hindi struggles, Lokah is being hailed for its daring storytelling and scale. At the heart of the film is Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, a woman who discovers her extraordinary powers and becomes a beacon of hope in a fractured world.

Backed by a talented ensemble and stunning visuals, the film redefines what regional cinema can achieve in the superhero genre.

