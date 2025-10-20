<i>Thamma</i>: Can The <i>Stree</i>-Verse Give Ayushmann Khurrana A Diwali Blockbuster?

Ayushmann Khurrana, for the longest time, has been a mystery. Starting as a radio jockey at the brink of his career, nobody would have imagined the astounding heights he reached and the string of accolades that followed in quick succession.

While the phase from 2017 to 2019 saw the rise and rise of Ayushmann - with several social comedies under his belt and a substantial niche carved - the highs were followed by a lull. But then came 2021. While Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui still managed to keep the Ayushmann Khurrana fan club afloat, films like Anek and An Action Hero somehow missed the mark.

After a grace period of two years, Ayushmann Khurrana is now gearing up for Thamma, which sees him join Maddock's horror-comedy universe that made a splash in 2018 with the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree.

The Stree-verse, the film that kickstarted a whole new world of thrills, chills and a core imbued with mythological tales from bygone eras, is now a full-fledged big-screen extravaganza of its own.

Thamma, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is its latest chapter.

There is more than one reason for Ayushmann Khurrana loyalists to manifest a Diwali blockbuster for him with Thamma - here's why:

An Impressive Debut (2012)

Not many would take the kind of plunge Ayushmann Khurrana did with his first film. The year was 2012, and the actor played the role of a sperm donor in the critically and commercially successful Vicky Donor. With his first film, he earned the title of a breakthrough performer. Not only did he debut as an actor, but he also marked his start as a playback singer, co-writing and composing the song Pani Da.

Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor (2012) pic.twitter.com/6eOhTmvhwi — Frame Found (@framefound) October 13, 2019

Ayushmann's journey has always been a meandering pattern of highs and lows. A remarkable debut did not immediately sow the seed for consistent success. A slew of flops followed with films like Nautanki Saala! (2013), Bewakoofiyaan (2014) and Hawaizaada (2015), somewhat clouding his bursting talent. Until 2015 - Dum Laga Ke Haisha proved a turning point for Ayushmann, paving the way for a soaring filmography. The rest, as they say, is history.

The Age Of Ayushmann Khurrana

Knowingly or unknowingly, Ayushmann Khurrana became the poster boy of films with impactful social commentary. While the foundation of his script choices remained entertainment, his stories were socially relevant, blending humour with thought.

Thus began an era.

In 2017, he had two romantic comedies - Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. In the former, with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, he showcased range-from a brooding lover to a raging youngster with a broken heart; in the latter, with Bhumi Pednekar, he headlined a project tackling erectile dysfunction.

Ayushmann completely changed the rules of the game portraying a blind pianist in Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun (2018), and followed it with Badhaai Ho the same year. Interestingly, Badhaai Ho was a case study in ensemble storytelling - while Ayushmann delivered a solid performance, the film's emotional core centred on Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao as a middle-aged couple expecting a child.

The blockbuster streak continued in 2019 with the taut crime thriller Article 15, followed by Dream Girl, where he played a cross-gender call centre operator, and Bala, a satire on society's unrealistic beauty standards centred on premature balding.

My 1st Ayushmann Khurrana Movie. From here i Started Watching his Movies. His Script Selection before Covid was 💥



Based On Shocking True Events 🤯



𝗔𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗹𝗲 15 (2019) 🎬 pic.twitter.com/h7B7xKUcF0 — Nithin Krishna 🔥🧊 (@NithinK67232605) December 7, 2024

Then Came The Fall (2020)

The last few years, however, have not worked their magic for Ayushmann Khurrana. Some might argue that he continued to rely on the same tried-and-tested formula, with films like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, and Doctor G. While the positive reviews continued, the box-office numbers faltered.

The Classic Ayushmann Khurrana Problem:



Ayushmann Khurrana's choice of roles in movies often centers around socially relevant themes. While this approach has earned him acclaim, it's fair to acknowledge that at times his films get lost in conveying the "message" rather than the… pic.twitter.com/RHVxflxpYW — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) August 27, 2023

A year ago, a Reddit thread emerged asking: "What happened to Ayushmann Khurrana?" Some argued that he needed to reinvent himself; others felt his act became "OTT after Covid". The question lingered: "Where's Ayushmann Khurrana gone?"

The "Action Hero" has indeed been missing in action for 2 years. Now, he returns in 2025's festive mode with Aditya Sarpotdar's Thamma.

Onto The Stree-Verse

Production banner Maddock Films has poured its might into its ever-expanding horror-comedy universe since the release of 2018's Stree, the first film in the franchise. Suddenly, stories rooted in Indian folklore became focal for audiences intrigued by mythological tales.

While Stree delved into the Nale Ba legend from 1990s Karnataka, Munjya drew from Marathi folklore about a mythical creature's birth. Bhediya explored the Arunachal Pradesh legend of a shape-shifting werewolf. Now comes Thamma: "a bloody love story" where Ayushmann Khurrana plays a historian turned vampire, who falls for Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a mysterious woman with secrets of her own.

The success of the Maddock horror-comedy universe lies in introducing folklore-driven stories when the horror-comedy genre was still finding its footing in Bollywood. The novelty of myth and humour resonated deeply with audiences.

The continuity between films, through crossovers and returning characters, has further hooked viewers. With its expanding mythology, Thamma is set to fuel that anticipation.

What's Fresh In Thamma?

To begin with, Rashmika Mandanna -"Crushmika" to her fans - is paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time. This is no ordinary love saga, and the buzz around the new pairing is palpable.

Ayushmann's fans seem parched (pun intended) to watch him break his mould again - as a vampire, no less. The trailer and early song releases have already generated buzz.

Thamma takes its name from an ancient being, part "Yaksha" and part "vampire", defined by its charm and its curse. Ayushmann plays Alok, a historian researching vampire legends who inadvertently awakens the vile Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who converts Alok into a vampire.

A battle of power and forbidden love follows, as Alok falls for the mystifying Tadaka. Cosmic forces, family ties, and destiny entwine to decide the fate of their story.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in Thamma

Beyond its horror-comedy roots, Thamma also carries a dose of romance, creating a refreshing contrast. Mythical fantasy meets comic relief - and while Ayushmann's comic timing is well proven, Thamma seems poised to showcase new shades of his talent, potentially drawing audiences back to cinemas.

Does Stepping Into The Stree-Verse Guarantee A Hit?

What Stree did in 2018 was build a solid foundation that remains unshakable after successive hits in Maddock's horror-comedy universe. Every announcement from their camp sparks instant excitement among audiences, and Thamma has sustained that pre-release buzz with ease.

Its appeal lies in the star power of Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, bolstered by supernatural intrigue and a banger item song featuring Malaika Arora, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's sinister flair, and another spin on ancient folklore.

Thamma has all the ingredients to revive Ayushmann Khurrana's blockbuster streak this Diwali. His long absence has only heightened expectations.

Whether stepping into the horror-comedy genre guarantees a hit remains debatable. What's certain is that Ayushmann's return to form is long overdue - and this one promises to be bloodier than ever.