<i>Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do</i>: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan's Comedy Drama To Release In March 2026

Lately, clips of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do have been making the rounds online. The makers announced earlier today that the comedy-drama is slated to release in theatres on March 4, 2026.

Unveiling a poster bearing the film's title and revealing the full cast, the caption read: "Har pati ki hoti hai, apni ek aflatoon duniya... Jo unko bhale hi satati ho, magar hum sabki badha hasati hai! Introducing the world of #PrajapatiPandey starring #AyushmannKhurrana in #PatiPatniAurWohDo. With #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi, and #RakulPreetSingh joining the ride, this #MudassarAziz directorial, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, and creatively produced by Juno Chopra, brings laughter, love, and chaos this Holi - 4th March 2026."

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

This is a sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. The second lead actress in the sequel is Wamiqa Gabbi.

Mudassar Aziz is directing Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

When Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Crew Got Beaten Up By Locals In Prayagraj

Back when Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan were shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do in Prayagraj, a fight broke out on set between the film's crew and local residents.

Several videos went viral online showing a crew member of Sara and Ayushmann's upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do being beaten up by a local in Prayagraj, where the team was shooting.

A local is seen walking up to a crew member who was filming a car sequence. Some reports even suggested that the person assaulted might have been the film's director, as reported by News18. While a few locals tried to diffuse the situation, more people joined in and it quickly got out of hand.

In another video, the lead pair - Ayushmann and Sara - can be seen having a heated argument, after which Sara walks off. This is most likely a scene being shot for the film.

In A Nutshell

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi's Pati, Patni Aur Woh Do is set to release in theatres on March 4, 2026. The makers made the official announcement earlier today.

