<i>Thamma</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Off To A Strong Start, Earns Rs 24 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma, which released on Tuesday during the Diwali festival, had a strong start at the box office.

On its opening day, the Aditya Sarpotdar directorial earned Rs 24 crore in the domestic market, according to a Sacnilk report. The film recorded an overall 34.50% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, the report added.

According to Sacnilk, Thamma only lags behind Hindi films Chhaava (Rs 31 crore), War 2 (Rs 29 crore), and Sikandar (Rs 26 crore) in first day numbers (net) for the year 2025.

Thamma stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok Goyal, Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan, and Paresh Rawal as Ram Bajaj Goyal.

The film, the latest horror comedy from Maddock Films, also brings together a talented supporting cast that includes Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Faisal Malik, Rachit Singh, Alexx O'Nell and Ankit Mohan. Adding to the film's star appeal are cameos by Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Amar Kaushik, Sathyaraj, Abhishek Banerjee and Varun Dhawan.

Thamma follows the story of a journalist who, after a chance encounter with a mysterious woman, transforms into a vampiric creature called Betal. He must now save humanity from the bloodlust of ancient evil.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Thamma 2.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Does Thamma have enough crackle to be a fitting Diwali release? For the most part, yes. Rooted in all-encompassing folklore, it mashes up a medley of fantasy conventions and rustles up a tale in which the boundaries of credulity are constantly tested but in a fun sort of way”.

“Thamma, scripted by Munjya writer Niren Bhatt in collaboration with Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara, blends a steadily solemn streak with a sustained spirit of playfulness. It moves from one to the other through malleable means that merge well with the film's tone and tenor,” the film critic added.

Thamma is the fifth instalment in Maddock Films' Horror-Comedy Universe. The franchise also includes films like the Stree, Stree 2, Munjya, and Bhediya.

