<i>The Taj Story</i> Trailer: Paresh Rawal Questions Taj Mahal's Origin, Demands Its DNA Test

The trailer of The Taj Story is out, introducing audiences to an upcoming courtroom drama that takes on one of the most debated subjects in India, the origins of the Taj Mahal. Led by veteran actor Paresh Rawal, the film is written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel.

The trailer begins by establishing Rawal's character, Vishnu Das, a local guide at the Taj Mahal who sets out on a personal search to uncover what he believes is the monument's "real" history.

His journey soon escalates into a courtroom battle, where questions about whether the Taj Mahal is a temple or a mausoleum take centre stage.

In one scene, Vishnu Das talks about conducting a DNA test of the Taj Mahal to resolve the dispute.

Tense courtroom exchanges between Paresh Rawal and Zakir Hussain dominate the trailer. The filmmakers describe The Taj Story as a project that delves into the balance between belief and documented history.

Background

The Taj Story features Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, Namit Das, and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles.

The film's music is composed by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dev Nath. Backed by Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd and CA Suresh Jha, with Vikas Radhesham as creative producer, the film positions itself as a "cinematic debate" blending courtroom drama with larger historical and social commentary.

It is set for a nationwide theatrical release on October 31, 2025.