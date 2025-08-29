Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan's Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 Crew Member Beaten Up By Locals In Prayagraj

There is no official confirmation from the makers of a fight that took place and led to physical violence

Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan's <i>Pati Patni Aur Woh 2</i> Crew Member Beaten Up By Locals In Prayagraj
Instagram/Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana
New Delhi:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan have commenced shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj. Unfortunately, a fight broke out on the sets with the crew of the film and the locals of Prayagraj.

What's Happening

  • Several videos have gone viral online where a crew member of Sara-Ayushmann's upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 is seen getting beaten up by a local in Prayagraj, where they were shooting.
  • The makers of the film are yet to break silence on the unfortunate incident that has taken place.
  • As per the videos that are making the rounds, a local is seen walking up to a crew member who was shooting a car sequence. Some even claimed that the person who got beaten up might be the film's director, as reported by News18.
  • While some locals tried to handle the situation, more people joined in, and the situation got out of hand.
  • There is another video where the lead pair, Ayushmann and Sara, are seen having a heated argument, after which Sara walks off. This is most likely to be a scene being shot for the film.
About Pati Patni Aur Woh 2

This is a sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. The second lead actress in the sequel is Wamiqa Gabbi.

A close source had earlier told Pinkvilla that the second installment is being directed by Mudassar Aziz. The filmmaker, however, has yet to confirm or deny the same.

In A Nutshell

Some videos from the sets of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 have gone viral on social media, which show a crew member getting beaten up. While there is no official confirmation from the makers of a fight that took place that led to physical violence, social media is abuzz with the clips making the rounds.

