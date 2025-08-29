Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan's <i>Pati Patni Aur Woh 2</i> Crew Member Beaten Up By Locals In Prayagraj

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan have commenced shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj. Unfortunately, a fight broke out on the sets with the crew of the film and the locals of Prayagraj.

What's Happening

Several videos have gone viral online where a crew member of Sara-Ayushmann's upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 is seen getting beaten up by a local in Prayagraj, where they were shooting.

The makers of the film are yet to break silence on the unfortunate incident that has taken place.

As per the videos that are making the rounds, a local is seen walking up to a crew member who was shooting a car sequence. Some even claimed that the person who got beaten up might be the film's director, as reported by News18.

While some locals tried to handle the situation, more people joined in, and the situation got out of hand.

There is another video where the lead pair, Ayushmann and Sara, are seen having a heated argument, after which Sara walks off. This is most likely to be a scene being shot for the film.

About Pati Patni Aur Woh 2

This is a sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. The second lead actress in the sequel is Wamiqa Gabbi.

A close source had earlier told Pinkvilla that the second installment is being directed by Mudassar Aziz. The filmmaker, however, has yet to confirm or deny the same.

In A Nutshell

Some videos from the sets of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 have gone viral on social media, which show a crew member getting beaten up. While there is no official confirmation from the makers of a fight that took place that led to physical violence, social media is abuzz with the clips making the rounds.