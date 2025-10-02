The journey to a healthier, stronger India continues. Dettol-NDTV #BanegaSwasthIndia will be launching its Season 12.

This season, we renew our mission to build a Swachh, Sujal, and Swasth India - because a healthy nation is a developed nation. Let's lead this transformation. Be the Voice Be the Action Be the Impact.

Join the movement with #IAmTheChange

Watch LIVE the launch of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India Season 12 with campaign ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana, on October 2, 10:00 am onwards (IST) on ndtv.com/swasthindia.