1 hour ago

The journey to a healthier, stronger India continues. Dettol-NDTV #BanegaSwasthIndia will be launching its Season 12.

This season, we renew our mission to build a Swachh, Sujal, and Swasth India -  because a healthy nation is a developed nation. Let's lead this transformation. Be the Voice Be the Action Be the Impact.

Join the movement with #IAmTheChange

Watch LIVE the launch of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India Season 12 with campaign ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana, on October 2, 10:00 am onwards (IST) on ndtv.com/swasthindia.

Oct 02, 2025 00:23 (IST)
Join The Fun & Be Part Of A Swachh, Sujal, Swasth India. Join Jasmine Sandles for Dettol #BanegaSwasthIndia Season 12 Launch

Oct 02, 2025 00:22 (IST)
Sneak Peek Into The Preps For Dettol Banega Swasth India Season 12 Launch

Oct 02, 2025 00:21 (IST)
Her Excellency, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, President of India, Will Be Joining The Dettol-NDTV #BanegaSwasthIndia Season 12 Launch

Oct 02, 2025 00:19 (IST)
The Journey To Build A Swachh, Sujal, And Swasth India Continues!

Oct 02, 2025 00:18 (IST)
Dettol #BanegaSwasthIndia Season 12: A Movement Towards Swasth Bharat, Viksit Bharat

 

From "Dus Gaz" to Viksit Bharat 2047, the journey starts with you - your family, your school, your street, your city. Every healthy habit we adopt strengthens not just our communities but also our planet. 

Don't miss the launch of Dettol-NDTV #BanegaSwasthIndia Season 12 October 2, 10 AM onwards. Together, let's make hygiene a habit - and health a way of life. Join the movement with #IAmTheChange

Oct 02, 2025 00:16 (IST)
