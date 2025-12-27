When Mika Singh Removed Katrina Kaif's Name From A Song At Salman Khan's Request

Salman Khan and Mika Singh share a camaraderie that extends beyond just professional collaboration. The superstar turned 60 on Saturday. His close friend and singer Mika arrived at the birthday bash. But did you know that the singer once changed his song lyrics on Salman's request?

What's Happening

In an earlier interview with The Lallantop, Mika Singh was asked if the rumours that he changed a word in the lyrics of his song were true.

The song in question is Sari Duniya Mere Ispe from the 2011 movie Loot, which featured Suniel Shetty, Govinda, and Javed Jaaferi.

Admitting that the rumours were true, Mika said, "Ha ji kiya tha maine change paar par usme woh naraz nahi the loot toh pehle aa gaye, Loot ke baad maine bahut sare gaane gaaye loot tak toh mera koi gana tha hi nahi unke saath." (Yes, I had changed it, but Salman was never upset about it. At the time of Loot, I hadn't sung any songs for him. It was only after that film that I started working on multiple projects with him).

He further added that he did not use the word Katrina in his song intentionally, but he creates songs based on the movie's requirements.

"Uss gaane main character hi aisa tha ki ussme bohot saare words aise gaane ke maine liye, phir maine unke kehne pe maine naam change kar liya (The character in the song needed specific lyrics to fit the narrative. Salman suggested changing the name, and I replaced Katrina with Jacquelina,)" Mika explained.

Background

Since 2011's Loot, the actor and the singer collaborated on a number of songs together. Mika lent his voice for Aaj Ki Party from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 440 Volt from Sultan, and Jumme Ki Raat from Kick, among others.

