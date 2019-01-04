Simmba Box Office Collection Day 7: Rs 150 Crore Done, Ranveer Singh's Film Eyes Rs 200 (Even 250) Crore Bounty

Ranveer Singh in a still from Simmba(courtesy taranadarsh)

Ranveer Singh's Simmba is roaring at the box office and how! The Rohit Shetty-directed cop drama has raked in as much as Rs 150 crore in just seven days and is still very much counting, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday. Simmba took just five days to surpass the Rs 100 crore mark and scored the single-day highest on Sunday with Rs 31 crore. Simmba continued to record impressive ticket sales even as it entered the week with Rs 21, 28, 14 and 11 crore respectively. Here's what Taran Adarsh wrote in his progress report for Simmba: "Simmba roars and scores at the BO... Crosses Rs 150 cr mark in Week 1... Glowing word of mouth has converted into footfalls... Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr, Sun 31.06 cr, Mon 21.24 cr, Tue 28.19 cr, Wed 14.49 cr, Thu 11.78 cr. Total: Rs 150.81 cr. India biz. SUPER HIT."

#Simmba roars and scores at the BO... Crosses Rs 150 cr mark in Week 1... Glowing word of mouth has converted into footfalls... Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr, Sun 31.06 cr, Mon 21.24 cr, Tue 28.19 cr, Wed 14.49 cr, Thu 11.78 cr. Total: Rs 150.81 cr. India biz. SUPER HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2019

Simmba will also have an uninterrupted run for the second week at the theatres with no major release this week. Mr Adarsh predicts that Simmba is now eyeing the Rs 200 crore bounty and can even score Rs 250 crore. "With no major release today, Simmba is sure to dominate the marketplace... Rs 200 cr mark is definitely within reach... Can even touch Rs 250 cr, depending on how it trends from next week [11 Jan]." Next week, Uri, starring Vicky Kaushal, and Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister, will join Simmba in theatres.

With no major release today, #Simmba is sure to dominate the marketplace... Rs 200 cr mark is definitely within reach... Can even touch Rs 250 cr, depending on how it trends from next week [11 Jan]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2019

Here's a look at how Simmba is performing in theatres abroad:

#Padmaavat, #Sanju, #2Point0 [multiple languages] and now #Simmba... #Simmba joins the list of films that crossed A$ 1 mn in #Australia [2018 releases]... What's amazing is that #Simmba attained the feat in just 7 days... Total till 3 Jan 2019: A$ 1,015,691 [Rs 5.01 cr]. @comScore — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2019

Simmba marks Ranveer Singh's first collaboration with Rohit Shetty. The 33-year-old actor, who plays the titular role in the film, assigned complete credit for the film's success to the director in an interview with news agency IANS recently. "I want to thank Rohit Shetty for believing in me and making me his hero. Rohit's vision propelled by the collective effort of his entire team has been the sole reason behind Simmba hitting the bull's eye. It has been an absolute honour to work with him and his stellar team. Their large-hearted mentoring and exemplary work ethic has spurred a tremendous growth in me as a performer," IANS quoted Ranveer as saying.

Ranveer Singh co-stars with Sara Ali Khan in Simmba, which marks her second Bollywood film.