Rocky Aur Rani Office Collection Day 10: Karan Johar's Film Makes Its 100 Crore (More Than, In Fact)

A still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani made its Rs 100 crore over the weekend, with a second Sunday collection of Rs 13.50 crore, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's total earnings so far is Rs 105.08 crore. The second Saturday-Sunday business proves that ordinary weekends have box office potential, Mr Adarsh commented, adding that Rocky Aur Rani's numbers should also silence critics who underestimated the film based on its "moderate" opening day earnings. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released on July 28.

The film is this year's sixth Bollywood offering to have hit a century.

"Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahaani is 100 not out. Packs a solid score in Weekend 2 (Rs 31.75 crore). The jump on second Saturday-Sunday should silence all naysayers who wrote off the film after its moderate Day 1. (Week 2) Friday 6.75 crore, Saturday 11.50 crore, Sunday 13.50 crore. Total: Rs 105.08 crore. India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

"The jump on (second) Saturday-Sunday is an eye opener for those who feel only national holidays/festivals yield best results at the box office. Let's face it, even an ordinary weekend can fetch impressive numbers if the audience takes to the content," he added, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the sixth Hindi film to hit century in 2023 {Nett BOC). The list is as follows: Pathaan (January), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (March), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (April), The Kerala Story (May), Adipurush (June) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (July)."

Mr Adarsh also broke down the multiplex numbers – see his tweet here:

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is 💯 NOT OUT… Packs a solid score in Weekend 2 [₹ 31.75 cr]… The jump on *second* Sat - Sun should SILENCE all naysayers who wrote off the film after its moderate Day 1… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 105.08 cr. #India… pic.twitter.com/o3GHHnFgqa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 7, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's first film as director since 2016's Ae DIl Hai Mushkil. It stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the title roles with a stacked supporting cast including Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.