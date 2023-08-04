Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 7: Karan Johar's Film Ends Week 1 At Rs 73 Crore

Ranveer and Alia in a scene from the movie. (Courtesy: karanjohar)

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28. The Karan Johar film has been receiving much love from fans. Now, as per a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film “packs an impressive number in Week 1.” He added that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani collected Rs 73.33 crore in the first week at the box office. Taran Adarsh wrote, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani packs an impressive number in Week 1…The solid trending at metros should ensure a strong Weekend 2… Friday ₹ 11.10 cr, Saturday ₹ 16.05 cr, Sunday ₹ 18.75 cr, Monday ₹ 7.02 cr, Tuesday ₹ 7.30 cr, Wednesday ₹ 6.90 cr, Thursday ₹ 6.21 cr. Total: ₹ 73.33 cr. #India biz.”

Taran Adarsh has also shared the division of the collection across national chains. “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at national chains [PVR, INOX, Cinepolis]…Monday: ₹ 4.43 cr, Tuesday: ₹ 4.63 cr, Wednesday: ₹ 4.39 cr, Thursday: ₹ 4.01 cr.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury are also part of the film.

After watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Taran Adarsh said, “#OneWordReview... #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani: Terrific.” He gave four out of five stars to Karan Johar's directorial comeback.

The trade analyst wrote, “Karan Johar gets it right with #RRKPK…A well-packaged entertainer that encompasses drama, emotions, romance, music seamlessly… Ranveer Singh fantastic, Alia Bhatt superb… Has merits to emerge a success story. ”





Meanwhile, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released the music video of the wedding song — Kudmayi — at an event on Thursday. Sharing the video, Alia Bhatt wrote, “This song gives me [butterfly emoji] every single time.” Kudmayi was sung by Shahid Mallya.

At the launch event of Kudmayi, Karan Johar revealed that it was shot just four days after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. The couple got married on April 14, 2022. “Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got married. After four days, we shot this song. So actually Alia got married twice in a week then. One in real life, another in reel life. The mehendi, shown in the movie, was Alia's mehendi from her real shaadi. We had only darkened it. The song was shot in Jaisalmer,” Karan Johar said.