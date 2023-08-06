Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 9: Alia Bhatt's Film Witnesses 'Superb Growth'

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: dharmamovies)

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaaniis making all the right noises. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, has been receiving much love from fans and critics alike. Now, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has witnessed “superb growth” on the second Saturday in India. He added that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's day 9 collection is higher than day 1, which is a “rarity in today's times”. He has also predicted that the film will hit the “100-crore mark on Sunday”. Along with a poster featuring Ranveer's Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt's Rani Chatterjee, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaanigoes on an overdrive, witnesses superb growth [70.37%] on [second] Saturday…More importantly, Day 9 is higher than Day 1 [₹ 11.10 crore], a rarity in today's times… Will hit ₹ 100 crore mark today [Sunday]… [Week 2] Friday ₹ 6.75 crore, Saturday ₹ 11.50 crore. Total: ₹ 91.58 crore.”

Taran Adarsh added, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at national chains [PVR, INOX, Cinepolis]… Week 2…Friday: ₹ 4.72 crore, Saturday: ₹ 8.15 crore.”

Before this, Taran Adarsh said that Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani “continues its super-steady run on [second] Fri, with major centres refusing to slow down… Day 8 is higher than Day 7, a rarity… The jump in business is expected today and tomorrow [Sat - Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 80.08 cr.”

Taran Adarsh, in his one-word review for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, called it “terrific.” He also gave four out of five stars to Karn Johar's film.

As per the trade analyst, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani “is a well-packaged entertainer that encompasses drama, emotions, romance, music seamlessly…” For the lead pair, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, he added, “Ranveer is fantastic, and Alia is superb…”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was released on July 28, also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.