Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 8: KJo's Film Is 'Super-Steady'

Ranveer and Alia in a scene from the movie. (Courtesy: Karan Johar)

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is continuing its "super-steady run" at the box office, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The movie, which released in theatres on July 28, closed its first week earning at over Rs 73 crore. According to Taran Adarsh's tweet, the movie's earning on day 8 is more than that of day 7 and Taran Adarsh called it "a rarity". Headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned Rs 6.75 crore on the second Friday (yesterday) of its release and the total earning of the movie now stands at Rs 80.08 crore at the domestic box office. The "major centres" have been driving the business so far, as per Taran Adarsh's tweet.

"#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani continues its super-steady run on [second] Fri, with major centres refusing to slow down... Day 8 is HIGHER than Day 7, a rarity... The jump in biz is expected today and tomorrow [Sat - Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 80.08 cr. #India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh. Taran Adarsh gave a detailed break-down of the numbers of the multiplexes.

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani continues its super-steady run on [second] Fri, with major centres refusing to slow down… Day 8 is HIGHER than Day 7, a rarity… The jump in biz is expected today and tomorrow [Sat - Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 80.08 cr. #India biz.#RRKPK… pic.twitter.com/ghvJC9H9SH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opened to mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the movie 2 stars out of 5 and wrote for NDTV, "The screenplay is erratic - it goes back and forth between taking its eyes off the ball and hitting it out of the park, with the ratio tilted markedly towards the former - but the performances are robust enough to help the film paper over its creases."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Chowdhury. With this movie, Karan Johar returned to the seat of director after seven years. His last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.