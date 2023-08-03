Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 6: Karan Johar's Film Is 'Trending Very Well'

Ranveer and Alia in a scene from the movie. (Courtesy: Karan Johar)

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is "trending very well" on "weekdays", reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The movie released in theatres on Friday and it managed to earn Rs. 6.90 crore on Wednesday alone. After six days of its release, the total earning of the movie at the domestic box office stands at Rs 67.12 crore. Taran Adarsh mentioned in his report that the multiplexes in the big centres have been driving the business so far. The movie earned Rs 11.10 crore on the very first day of its release.

"#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is trending very well on weekdays... Multiplexes - especially at big centres - are driving its biz... Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr, Mon 7.02 cr, Tue 7.30 cr, Wed 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 67.12 cr. #India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh. He then shared a detailed break-up of the numbers of the multiplexes in the last three days.

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is trending very well on weekdays… Multiplexes - especially at big centres - are driving its biz… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr, Mon 7.02 cr, Tue 7.30 cr, Wed 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 67.12 cr. #India biz.#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani at… pic.twitter.com/nvbjYoWGh5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 3, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opened to mixed reviews. While a large section of audience has been liking the movie for its full-on entertainment value, others have found the tone of the movie preachy. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the movie 2 stars out of 5 and wrote for NDTV, "The screenplay is erratic - it goes back and forth between taking its eyes off the ball and hitting it out of the park, with the ratio tilted markedly towards the former - but the performances are robust enough to help the film paper over its creases."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Chowdhury. With this movie, Karan Johar returned to the seat of director after seven years.