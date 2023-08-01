Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 4: Monday Test Passed, Total Over Rs 52 Crore

A still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar's new release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's numbers on the crucial first Monday were "super-strong," reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Day 4's ticket sales added up to Rs 7 crore, bringing the film's total collection so far to over Rs 52 crore. Much of the business came from urban centres. As with most films, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani reduced its ticket price for weekdays. Taran Adarsh predicts the film will end week 1 at Rs 70 crore and cross the 100 crore mark in week 2. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has screens to itself until Gadar 2 and OMG 2 release on August 11.

"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani remains super-strong on the make-or-break Monday, despite reduction in ticket rates on weekdays. National chains - especially at urban centres - continue to drive its biz. Friday 11.10 cr, Saturday 16.05 cr, Sunday 18.75 cr, Monday 7.02 cr. Total: Rs 52.92 cr. India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

"Going forward, an open run (till 11 Aug 2023) gives #RRKPK a solid chance to accumulate a healthy total. Eyes Rs 70 cr plus in Week 1, should comfortably cross Rs 100 cr before Week 2 concludes," he added.

See Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani remains super-strong on the make-or-break Monday, despite reduction in ticket rates on weekdays... National chains - especially at urban centres - continue to drive its biz… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr, Mon 7.02 cr. Total: ₹ 52.92 cr.… pic.twitter.com/idQM6wqmTG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 1, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the first film Karan Johar has directed since 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the title roles of Rocky and Rani. The family drama, set in the backdrop of a culture clash, also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Namit Das and Anjali Anand play pivotal roles.