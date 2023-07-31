Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 3: KJo's Film Has 'Rocking' Rs 45 Crore Weekend

A still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani closed its first weekend in theatres at Rs 45.90 crore (India business), reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's collections have grown by the day since it released last Friday, mainly due to "super strong word of mouth." The weekend saw growth in Tier 2 and 3 centres; the film now needs to pass the Monday test. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as Rani Chatterjee and Rocky Randhawa. The stacked cast also includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

"It's rocking. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani puts up a solid show of strength on Day 3 (Sunday). The phenomenal jump on Saturday and Sunday has given its theatrical journey the much-required boost. Friday Rs 11.10 crore, Saturday Rs 16.05 crore, Sunday Rs 18.75 crore. Total: Rs 45.90 crore India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

"The performance at major centres was strong from Day 1 but the excellent growth at Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres on Saturday and Sunday has silenced all naysayers, who felt it wouldn't break into non-metro centres especially the Hindi circuits. Clearly indicates that the super-strong word of mouth has come into play. #RRKPK needs to maintain the grip on the crucial make-or-break Day 4 (Monday) and also stay strong on remaining weekdays," continued Taran Adarsh, adding a breakdown of collections by the national cinema chains.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a family drama set against a culture clash, is Karan Johar's first film as a director since 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film also stars Aamirr Bashir, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand in pivotal roles.