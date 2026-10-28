Shreya Kalra Hits Back At Karan Patel's 'Reels' Remark, Asks Him To Stop Demeaning Reality TV Contestants

Reality TV star Shreya Kalra seemingly took a dig at Karan Patel after he claimed that some people's lives revolve around Instagram and Reels. Calling out the actor's remarks, Shreya pointed out that he had demeaned reality show contestants by suggesting that they only participate to gain footage.

On Instagram stories, Shreya penned a long note. “You were demeaning us by saying that people do these kinds of things on reality shows just to get footage. And ironically, his show is now trending #1,” she wrote.

Highlighting the irony, Shreya pointed out that people who make such remarks are also participating in reality shows. “And just because we've participated in a reality show doesn't mean that's the only thing we do or the only platform we survive on.

“We have careers, projects, businesses and lives beyond reality television. So maybe start respecting everyone's profession if you expect people to respect yours,” she stated.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Shreya further asked him not to demean people only because they come from a reality TV background. "And honestly, stop demeaning people just because they come from reality TV. You are a part of a reality show too. So what exactly are you trying to prove by putting down the very platform you're a part of?" she asked.

Shreya clarified that there is nothing wrong with being a reality TV contestant, adding that the real problem lies in "looking down on someone else's work to make yourself feel superior."

Shreya's response came after, in the latest episode of Rise And Fall 2, Karan Patel took a dig at Shreya Kalra and her boyfriend Rishab Jaiswal. When Shreya told Rishab that his comments were going viral on social media, Karan remarked, “Kab rak reels mein rahoge? Kabhi real life mein bhi aao (How long are you guys going to stay inside reels)? Step out into real life too. Karan's comment appeared to target the couple's focus on social media, prompting Shreya to hit back at him.

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