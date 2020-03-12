Shraddha Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Her Mom Shivangi Kolhapure Is Too Cute

Shraddha Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor's birthday wish for mom Shivangi Kolhapure will bring a smile on your face. The actress, on Thursday, shared a throwback photo of herself and her "simply divine" mother and wished her in the most adorable way. In the blast from the past, the former actress can be seen having a fun time with Shraddha Kapoor, who can be seen sitting on her mother's lap. Sharing the birthday post, Shraddha kept her wish simple yet sweet. She wrote: "Simply divine. Happy birthday, mommy." Reacting to the post, Shivangi Kolhapure's son Siddhant wrote: "That's like Shraddha now and Shraddha 18 years ago. Love it."

Take a look:

Actor Shakti Kapoor married Shivangi Kolhapure (elder sister of actresses Padmini and Tejaswini) in 1982. The couple welcomed their son Siddhanth Kapoor in 1984 and daughter Shraddha in 1987. Shivangi has featured in a couple of films in the Seventies and Eighties, including Vidhaata, Kismet, Saajan Bina Suhagan and Do Anjaane.

Shraddha Kapoor frequently shares throwback pictures of her parents on social media. Remember the post she shared on their wedding anniversary? "Happy anniversary, mommy and baapu! Love you both more than words can ever express. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and making me the person that I am today," she captioned the post.

Before that, she shared a throwback photo of Shakti Kapoor and wrote: "My dad and his buddy Sunil Narula, 42-45 years ago."

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the recently-released film Baaghi 3, in which she co-starred with Tiger Shroff.