Shraddha Kapoor Has A Fun Time At The Beach. See Pic

Shraddha Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy shraddhakapoor)

It's a sunny day on Instagram! Shraddha Kapoor felt like a good dose of Vitamin sea and headed straight for the beach. No, really! The 33-year-old actress shared a sun soaked photo of hers from her beach-side vacation destination with a one-word caption on Instagram and we so want to pack our bags and leave. Shraddha's caption is courtesy, a furry friend who joined her in her beach shenanigans. In the photo, Shraddha can be seen soaking up the sun while chilling on a beach towel placed on the sand. Shraddha looks cute as a button in a monochrome bikini while she pats the dog. Sun, sand, sea and Shraddha Kapoor... need we say more?

A day at the beach with Shraddha Kapoor - take a look at her post here:

Shraddha Kapoor is a true blue wanderer and often features in cute posts from her travel diaries on Instagram. Here's flipping through the pages of her travel diaries:

Shraddha Kapoor recently celebrated her 33rd birthday with the kids and senior citizens of a shelter home in Mumbai. Her birthday was made all the more special by South superstar Prabhas, who was her co-star in last year's release Saaho.

Shraddha Kapoor's trip to the beach comes days after her new film Baaghi 3 hit the screens. Shraddha co-stars with Tiger Shroff in the Ahmed Khan-directed action film. Shraddha was also Tiger's co-star in the first film of the Baaghi franchise. Baaghi 3, which opened to mixed reviews, has raked in a score of Rs 76.94 crore.