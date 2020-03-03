Inside Shraddha Kapoor's 33rd Birthday Celebrations. See Pics

Shraddha Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

Highlights Shraddha Kapoor spent the day with kids and senior citizens

She celebrated her birthday in a shelter home

She will next be seen in Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor opted for a low-key celebration on her 33rd birthday. The actress on Tuesday, shared few pictures on her Instagram profile where she can be seen laughing her heart out with the kids and senior citizens of a shelter home in Mumbai. The 33-year-old actress shared multiple pictures from her birthday. In one of the pictures, the kids can be seen posing with her, while in another she can be seen cutting the birthday cake. She also shared a picture of her giving clothes to the senior citizens of the shelter home. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, "Thankful, grateful and so blessed to have celebrated my birthday with the beautiful kids and senior citizens of Ashadaan - Missionaries of Charity, Byculla."

Here's the pictures from the actress' birthday :

Within minutes of posting, her Malang director Mohit Suri reacted to the pictures by commenting, "Keep shining my star." Actor Priyank Sharma also commented saying, "May you stay happy and blessed always my bubu". Athiya Shetty dropped heart emoticons on Shraddha's post.

Shraddha got a surprise from her Baaghi 3 co-star Tiger Shroff who prepared a special dance routine for her.

Take a look :

Tiger Shroff in the Instagram story posted by Shraddha Kapoor.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the dance drama Street Dancer 3D which also stars Varun Dhawan. She is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming fim Baaghi 3 where she will be sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. The film is slated to release on March 6.