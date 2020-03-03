Shraddha Kapoor Received A Special Birthday Greeting From Saaho Co-Star Prabhas

Prabhas shared this picture. (courtesy: actorprabhas)

Highlights Prabhas wished Shraddha Kapoor happy birthday and wrote, "My sweetest Amr

Shraddha Kapoor brother Siddhant also wished her with an adorable boomera

The actress is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film 'Baaghi 3'

Shraddha Kapoor received a special birthday greeting from her Saaho co-star Prabhas and we are all hearts. The actor posted a picture of himself and Shraddha Kapoor. In the photograph, both of them can be seen smiling adorably. Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas shared screen space for the first time in the 2019 film Saaho. The movie released in three different languages - Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Prabhas made his Hindi debut with Saaho, while Shraddha made her debut in South Indian cinema with this film. Directed by Sujeeth, the film features Shraddha Kapoor as Amritha, who is Prabhas's love interest. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Prabhas wrote, "Here's wishing my sweetest Amritha, Shraddha Kapoor, a very happy birthday!" Take a look at this adorable picture:

The actress turned 33 on Tuesday and her brother Siddhant Kapoor took to Instagram and showered some love. Sharing a boomerang video on Instagram, Siddhant wished her and wrote, "Happy happy birthday my lovely angel. Life is just way better with you around, you only bring love, life and happiness everywhere you go. You are the main reason so many people in this world smile, laugh, dance act, learn to love, learn to believe...keep spreading your magic. I love you."

Shraddha Kapoor also received an early birthday wish from her Baaghi 3 co-star Riteish Deshmukh. Tiger Shroff, who also stars in the upcoming film, celebrated his 30th birthday on Monday and Riteish wished the two of them together in one post. He shared a selfie featuring Shraddha and Tiger on Twitter and wrote, "To my dear friends and lovely co-stars, it has been an absolute joy and pleasure working with you both on Baaghi 3. Happy birthday, Tiger Shroff, and Shraddha Kapoor wishing you the same in advance. May god shower loads of happiness and good health on you both."

To my dear friends & lovely costars- it has been an absolute joy & pleasure working with you both on #Baaghi3. Happy Birthday @iTIGERSHROFF & @ShraddhaKapoor wishing you the same in advance. May god shower loads of happiness & good health on you both. pic.twitter.com/oBpMAD9SaZ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 2, 2020

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Baaghi 3. She is frequently spotted promoting her film along with Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh in Mumbai. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is slated to release on March 6.