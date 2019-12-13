Shraddha Kapoor's Anniversary Post For Parents Shakti Kapoor And Shivangi Kolhapure: 'Thank You For Loving Me Unconditionally'

Shakti Kapoor with Shivangi Kolhapure. (Image courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

On Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure's marriage anniversary, daughter Shraddha Kapoor shared a really sweet wish for them on social media. The actress posted a throwback picture of the couple on Instagram and accompanied it with a special note, stating how their "unconditional" love made her the person she is today. Going by her post, it appears that the picture of Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi is from the Nineties. Sharing the throwback, Shraddha Kapoor wished them: "Happy anniversary, mommy and baapu! Love you both more than words can ever express. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and making me the person that I am today."

Take a look at Shraddha's anniversary wish for her parents here:

Shakti Kapoor married Shivangi Kolhapure (elder sister of actresses Padmini and Tejaswini) in 1982. The couple welcomed their son Siddhanth Kapoor in 1984 and daughter Shraddha in 1987.

Wishing his parents, actor Siddhanth also shared an adorable post for them and wrote: "Happy anniversary, beautiful couple."

We often get glimpses of Shakti Kapoor's throwback pictures on Shraddha Kapoor's profile. In October, she posted a blast from the past, which was actually a 55-year-old picture of Shakti Kapoor from his school days. "Spot my dad! This was approximately 55 years ago! When he was the captain of his school cricket team - Salwan Public School, Delhi," she wrote.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Chhichhore along with Sushant Singh Rajput. Her upcoming projects are Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan and Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff.