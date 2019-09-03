Shraddha Kapoor Posts Birthday Wish For 'Baapu' Shakti Kapoor: 'You're My Heart'

Shraddha Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

Actor Shakti Kapoor celebrated his 67th birthday on Tuesday and on the special occasion, his friends in industry and also his family members wished him on social media. The most special greeting came from his actress daughter Shraddha Kapoor, who shared a collage of her father's pictures and greeted him with a really adorable message: "Happy Birthday Baapu! You are my heart. I love you." The college features pictures of Shakti Kapoor's different characters that he played on the big screen such as Chuttiya in Gunda, Nandu in Raja Babu and Crime Master Gogo in Andaz Apna Apna. Check it out:

Shakti Kapoor is best known for his comic and villainous roles. He has entertained audience with his performances in films such as Himmatwala (1983), Rocky (1981), Hero (1983), Raja Babu (1994), Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1990), Bol Radha Bol (1992), Chaalbaaz (1989), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Bombay To Goa (2007) and De Dana Dan (2009). He has also worked in Telugu and Malayalam movies such as Kaliyuga Pandavulu and Kilukkam Kilukilukkam. Shakti Kapoor was last seen in Govinda's Rangeela Raja.

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram posts with Shakti Kapoor clearly reflect her strong bond with her father. Last year on July 14, Shakti Kapoor joined Instagram and Shraddha shared a welcome post for him: "Guess who is on Instagram? My dad!"

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor has been busy with back-to-back films. She was last seen in Saaho and is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Chhichhore, which also features Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma. Shraddha Kapoor's lined up films also include Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan.

