Shraddha Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Describe Street Dancer 3D As An 'Incredible Journey'

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan on the sets of Street Dancer 3D. (Image courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

Highlights Remo D'Souza has directed the film "I have had a blast and I'm sad it's over but now," wrote Varun Street Dancer 3D will release in January next year

Street Dancer 3D stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan wrapped the final schedule of their forthcoming film, which has been directed by Remo D'Souza. Both the actors shared their experiences of working in the film by posting extensive notes on social media. Both Varun and Shraddha were a part of the second installment of Remo D'Souza's dance based series titled ABCD 2. Varun, shared a series of pictures from the sets of the film. Varun wrote: "We dance to express not to impress. Wow! I'm so excited for everyone to see what we have done. Remo D'Souza, I love being on your set. Thank you to everyone all the dancers from all around the world for making this film with us. I have had a blast and I'm sad it's over but now."

Take a look at Varun Dhawan's post here:

Meanwhile, film's lead actress Shraddha Kapoor also summed up her Street Dancer 3D journey in the form of a long post, wherein she acknowledged everyone- from the film's director, to her co-stars- Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva. In her post, the actress referred to Remo D'Souza as the "Captain" and the "flag bearer of dance films in India." Shraddha, who will be seen sharing screen space with Varun for the second time, referred to him as an "amazing friend and co-star." An excerpt from Shraddha Kapoor's post read: "We wrapped Street Dancer last night and my heart feels so full right now. It's been such an incredible and memorable journey."

Read her post here:

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan shared a super cute video of himself along with Shraddha from the sets of the film and the caption on it read, "When I was ill, this girl has checked on me every single day." The video was originally posted by the actor on his Instagram story and was later curated by several fan clubs.

Street Dancer 3D went on floors earlier this year. The film is the third installment of the popular dance based ABCD series, directed by Remo D'Souza. The film is slated to release on January 24 next year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.