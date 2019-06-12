Super Dancer 3D: When Shraddha Kapoor Was 'Forced To Skip' Her Diet, Courtesy Varun Dhawan

Shraddha and Varun on Street Dancer 3D sets (courtesy raghavjuyal)

Street Dancer 3D actors Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan recently featured in a cute post on their co-star Raghav Juyal's Instagram and have been trending ever since. "When you force a friend to skip your diet... hahahaha," Raghav captioned the photo, in which Varun can be seen treating Shraddha to a piece of gulab jamun. Shraddha, who may have wanted to opt for a separate meal plan, can be seen relishing a delicious spread with Varun by her side. In the comments section, Shraddha posted a "Hehehe" while Varun found the caption too funny and wrote: "Forcefully feed her... hahaha." LOL.

Take a look at Varun and Shraddha's adorable photo here:

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor wrapped the Dubai-schedule of Street Dancer 3D earlier this month. The film went on floors in February this year. Street Dancer 3D is the third film in the ABCD franchise of dance movies, helmed by Remo D'Souza. While the first movie in the series was headlined by Prabhu Deva, Shraddha and Varun starred in the second instalment, which hit screens in 2015. For Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha was roped in again after Katrina Kaif opted out of the film due to scheduling issues.

Over the months since the film's shooting began, Varun and Shraddha have kept us updated with interesting posts every now and then. Last month, a video of Varun Dhawan breaking down on the sets of the film while shooting an emotional song trended a great deal.

Meanwhile, Street Dancer 3D is all for a box office collision - it will clash with Kangana Ranaut's Panga on January 24 next year.