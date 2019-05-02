Here's How Shraddha Kapoor Is Prepping For Her Role In Street Dancer

Shraddha Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor is working really hard for her role in her forthcoming film Street Dancer and we got a glimpse of her preparatory sessions through the posts shared by the actress on her Instagram stories. In one of the pictures, Shraddha can be seen doing a headstand. She also shared a video from the film's practice sessions. The video was originally shared by Varun Dhawan on his Instagram profile and it was later poached by Shraddha. In the video, Shraddha could be seen dressed in a white top and a pair of track pants as she smoothly does a headstand while Varun teases her. Varun tagged Shraddha in the post and he captioned it: "Gotta love her."

The video of Shraddha doing a head stand has been curated by several fan clubs dedicated to the actress on Instagram. Check out the video here:

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha share a great rapport. On Varun's birthday, the Saaho actress shared a super cute picture of herself along with Varun and accompanied it along with an extensive post. "Happy birthday fellow Street Dancer! You're an amazing friend, co-actor and most importantly, a really nice person. Your good vibes are too contagious and you make everyone very proud. Have the best birthday," wrote Shraddha Kapoor.

Street Dancer is the third installment of the dance based films from the ABCD series, which were directed by Remo D'Souza. The second installment of the film also starred Shraddha and Varun in the lead roles.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Her line-up of films includes Saaho and Chhichhore.

Varun Dhawan's last release was Kalank. He will next be seen in the Coolie No 1 remake co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

