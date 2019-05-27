Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D Gets A New Release Date, Will Clash With Kangana Ranaut's Panga

Varun Dhawan shared the photo on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Street Dancer 3D will now release in January next year The film features Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles Street Dancer 3D will clash with Kangana's Panga

We have to wait a bit longer to see Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Street Dancer 3D as the movie will now open in theatres on January 24 next year, when it will clash with Kangana Ranaut's Panga. The film, which features Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, will release in the Republic Day weekend next year instead of end of this year as planned. Street Dancer 3D was expected to release on November 8, 2019. Announcing the new release date, Varun Dhawan shared a story on his Instagram account where he can be seen holding India's flag. Street Dancer 3D, which is the third installment in the Any Body Can Dance series, is directed by Remo D'Souza.

With the new release date, Street Dancer 3D will have a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut's Panga. Kangana Ranaut will reportedly be seen playing the role of a National-level Kabaddi player in the film.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan's story here:

Earlier, Varun Dhawan revealed in an Instagram story that he broke down while shooting a song for Street Dancer 3D. The actor said that he got emotional because he had a sad song to perform. Here's the video we are talking about:

In one of his previous posts, Varun Dhawan said that years of emotions were expressed in a single take while shooting for the film. Sharing a photo with Street Dancer 3D's director Remo D'Souza, Varun also highlighted the relationship between a director and an actor and said that "give and take" is the most "fun" part of it.

Here's Varun Dhawan's post:

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva in pivotal roles.