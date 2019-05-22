Varun Dhawan Broke Down On The Sets Of Street Dancer 3D While Shooting For An Emotional Song

Varun Dhawan and Remo D'Souza on the sets of Street Dancer 3D. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for his next film Street Dancer 3D and the actor got emotional on the sets while shooting a song for the film. Varun, who keeps on sharing pictures and videos from the sets of the film, recently posted a video on his Instagram story where he revealed why he broke down on the sets. The video starts with a person asking Varun Dhawan whether he cried after the shot to which the actor replied "yes." Elaborating more about the reason, Varun said that he got emotional because he had a sad song to perform but later added that he is better now.

Here's the video we are talking about:

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan also shared an emotional post where he wrote that years of emotions were expressed in a single take on the sets of Street Dancer 3D. The caption read: "Years of emotion is expressed in a single take. Give and take is the most fun part of the relationship between a director and actor #streetdancer3 #setlife #mylife #myhome." The actor used hashtags such as 'Street Dancer 3' and 'my home' to show his deep connection with the film.

Street Dancer 3D is helmed by Remo D'Souza. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. It is the third installment of the Any Body Can Dance series. The film is slated to release in November this year.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is working on Coolie No 1 remake which also features Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. He was last featured in Kalank.

