Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal To Have A Destination Wedding In December: Reports

Varun Dhawan photographed with Natasha Dalal. (courtesy courtesy: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal have been trending incessantly ever since reports of the couple's rumoured wedding surfaced on social media on Wednesday. According to a recent Pinkvilla report, the couple is likely to have a beach wedding by the end of this year. A source close to the families told Pinkvilla: "The Dhawans are planning a big wedding towards the year-end. Varun and Natasha and the families have decided on a December date for the big day. In all probabilities, it will be a destination marriage. As of now, they are looking at getting the entire contingent to Goa for a beach wedding." However, neither Varun nor Natasha have acknowledged the impending wedding as of now.

The report also stated that the wedding will only be attended by close friends and family members of the families. However, the couple will host a grand reception in Mumbai after the wedding."Only their closest buddies from the film fraternity will be invited for the Goan shaadi and the lovebirds plan to throw a lavish reception party back in Mumbai for everyone." Congratulations are already in place for the jodi," stated the report.

Varun and Natasha are frequently seen making public appearances together. Varun admitted being in a relationship with Natasha on the last season of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. "I am dating her and we are a couple" and he added, "I plan to marry her."

On the work front, Varun Dhawan, was last seen in the period drama Kalank, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. Varun is currently filming Street Dancer, Remo D'Souza's 3D dance film, in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor.

