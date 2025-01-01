Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi Ring In New Year Together. See Party Pics

Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Manish Malhotra rang in new year 2025 together. The Bollywood big wigs were pictured at a party, making merry and fun. The OG Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey also attended the party with their husbands Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday. Varun Dhawan's plus one at the party was wife Natasha Dalal. Industrialist Adar Poonawalla was also pictured with Maheep and Bhavana.

Maheep Kapoor shared the pictures from the night. She simply captioned them "1/1/25", followed by a string of emojis. The album features cosy pics of BFFs Maheep and Bhavana. Maheep also shared pictures with Sanjay Kapoor. Take a look:

Bhavana Pandey also shared pictures from the fun night and wrote, "Hello 2025." Take a look:

Nora Fatehi shared selfies with Varun Dhawan and Manish Malhotra on her Instagram stories. Black seemed to be the colour code as many celebrities were pictured in black outfits.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan made his debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year (2012) alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. He also worked in Dharma Productions' films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday share decade-old friendship. Bhavana and Maheep rose to fame with their stint on the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives (stylised as Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives).

Nora Fatehi was last seen in Kunal Kemmu's directorial Madgaon Express. She recently made headlines for travelling by train to attend her team member's wedding.