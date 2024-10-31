Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Name Their Daughter Lara

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed a baby girl on June 3. The couple announced the good news on social media, however, they haven't revealed the name of their daughter. On Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati, Varun first revealed that they have named their daughter Lara. When Amitabh Bachchan told him that this Diwali would be special as Goddess Lakshmi arriving at his house, Varun, beaming with joy, said, "We named her Lara. I'm still learning to connect with her; as you said, everything changes when a baby comes home." Varun Dhawan asked Amitabh Bachchan about his parenting experience and if his children ever kept him awake at night. The superstar laughed and said that they had this machine which would alert them even if the baby made the slightest noise. "It was a relief to have, and it kept us assured," he said.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal shared an animated video featuring his pet dog Joey holding a board with the text "Welcome lil sis" written on it. In the caption, he wrote, "Our baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. Hail Ram Hail Ram, Ram Rama Hail Hail Krishna Hail Krishna Krishna Hail Hail." Take a look:

Varun married Natasha on January 24, 2021. The couple dated for quite a few years before exchanging wedding vows. The wedding was a close-knit affair attended by their close friends and family members. In an earlier interview with Kareena Kapoor during her chat show, Varun spoke about his relationship with Natasha. He said, "The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends. I remember seeing her and, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her." The couple announced their pregnancy in February.