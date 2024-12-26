Varun Dhawan Rejected Shraddha Kapoor's Proposal As Kids. He Regrets It Now

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have been very close friends since childhood.

The two later went on to work together in films like ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, and enjoyed a massive fanbase for their chemistry.

Dhawan who's currently busy promoting his Christmas release Baby John, revealed what unfolded upon his rejection of Shraddha Kapoor's proposal.

In conversation with YouTuber Shubhnakar Mishra, he spoke about the time when Kapoor had confessed her feelings to him, when she was 8 years old.

However, he rejected it and that led to him getting almost beaten up.

The actress had not taken the rejection lightly, and it seems that at her 10th birthday party, there was a gang of guys who questioned Varun on the same.

He said, "It was Shraddha's tenth birthday party. She had invited me to her birthday and she was wearing a frock. At that time, there were around four guys who were in love with Shraddha. Suddenly, I was surrounded by these guys, who questioned me, 'Why don't you like Shraddha?'

He added, " I was like, 'I am interested in dance competition.' They were like, 'No, no, you will have to like her.' I am not even kidding. These were the guys who liked her. They started fighting with me. I was beaten up."

He then concluded by saying how it was extremely filmy, and how Shraddha made them beat him up for not accepting her proposal.

However, he went on to participate in the dance competition and won, while Shraddha came third.

But a whole new story unfolded when they turned teenagers, and Varun went to a dance competition at Shraddha's school.

He apparently got into trouble for hitting someone with a dandiya stick at a competition, and it was the actress who saved him when he was getting chased.

They were teenagers then, remembering the incident Varun spoke about how he regretted rejecting her proposal then.

He said, "That day, she looked extremely beautiful. That day, I regretted turning her down. We then became friends. This is a huge story. You ask her what happened next."

Indeed, an intriguing follow-up to lead as they continue to be best friends.