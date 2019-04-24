On 'Amazing Person' Varun Dhawan's Birthday, Natasha Dalal Shares Adorable Post

Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal. (courtesy courtesy: Instagram)

Don't you think a wish from your loved one makes your birthday even more special? The reason we brought this up today is because Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal shared a super cute post for the actor on his 31st birthday. Natasha shared a loved-up picture of herself along with the Badlapur actor and she accompanied it with a lovely caption. In her post, Natasha addressed Varun as an "amazing person" and wrote: "Happy birthday to an amazing person who makes every day special." She added, "Continue to love life and never stop dreaming. Can't wait to share more memories together. Love you lots."

Natasha Dalal has a private account on Instagram but thanks to Varun Dhawan, who re-posted Natasha's birthday wish on his Instagram story. Without much ado, check out Natasha Dalal's post here:

Screenshot Natasha Dalal's Instagram story.

Natasha rarely makes appearances on Varun Dhawan's Instagram profile but we simply love it whenever she does. Varun admitted being in a relationship with Natasha on the last season of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan. "I am dating her and we are a couple" and added, "I plan to marry her."

Varun Dhawan's last release was Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Varun will also be seen in Remo D'souza's dance film Street Dancer, in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.

