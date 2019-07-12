Shraddha Kapoor Marrying Rohan Shrestha In 2020? 'No Clue, Invite Me Too,' Says Dad Shakti Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor with her father Shakti Kapoor. (Image courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

Highlights "Please don't forget to invite me too," Shakti Kapoor told media Shraddha has apparently been dating photographer Rohan Shrestha It was reported that Shraddha and Rohan are getting married in 2020

Reports of Shraddha Kapoor marrying celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha filled up several gossip columns but the actress' father Shakti Kapoor laughed and told news agency IANS, "Really? My daughter is getting married? Please don't forget to invite me too, to the wedding!" Shraddha Kapoor, is currently busy filming Street Dancer with Varun Dhawan, has reportedly been dating Rohan for almost two years now and websites reported that they are looking forward to exchange wedding vows in 2020. "Let me know where the wedding is, I will be there. I am the father and yet I have no clue. So, please let me know," Shakti Kapoor added.

Apart from Street Dancer, Shraddha Kapoor is awaiting the release of Saaho, co-starring Prabhas, which opens in cinemas on August 15 along with a bunch of other Bollywood films - Batla House and Mission Mangal. In addition, Shraddha Kapoor will co-star with Sushant Singh Rajput in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore. She has also signed up for Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff while she quit the Saina Nehwal biopic (now starring Parineeti Chopra) citing date issues.

It won't be wrong to say that Shraddha's work calendar is choc-a-bloc with films and fitting a blockbuster wedding in it will be quite a task.

Shraddha is the younger of Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure's two children. Her brother Siddhanth Kapoor is also an actor. Shraddha and Siddhanth co-starred as onscreen siblings ion Haseena Parkar, in which Shraddha played the titular character while Siddhanth was cast as Dawood Ibrahim.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.