Details Of Tiger Shroff's 'New Role' For Baaghi 3

Actor Tiger Shroff, who is exceptionally good at performing complex stunts and action sequences, is all set to double as the stunts choreographer in his upcoming film Baaghi 3, a source told Mumbai Mirror. "Tiger has always been an MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) expert. Now, he is learning new forms in it while also practicing Kalaripayattu, Kung Fu, Krav Maga, Kick Boxing and Muay Thai. He wants Baaghi 3 to be filled with big and unique action sequences and is already developing new stunts with Ahmed (director Ahmed Khan)," the source was quoted as saying. Tiger Shroff with reportedly choreograph the finale action sequence, in which his character will reportedly be seen defencing a city.

When Tiger Shroff was asked about the reports, he told Mumbai Mirror: "Fortunately, my director is open to suggestions, so we do a lot of back and forth on that For instance, if my kicks or my hand-work is good, my inputs are considered by the stunt team and the director. Then, my action directors show me their ideas and if they are well-executed after some practice, it's the best of both worlds."

The source also told Mumbai Mirror that for the action sequence, Tiger Shroff has marked a few films of Scott Adkins, Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan for reference. "After the Mumbai schedule, Tiger will shoot in Morocco, Turkey, Siberia and Egypt. The team had gone to Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, last month for a recce," the source added.

Baaghi 3 is the third film in the Baaghi series and it features Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger Shroff while Ritesih Deshmukh as the antagonist. Shraddha also starred in Baaghi while in Baaghi 2 the female lead was played by Disha Patani.

